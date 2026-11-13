Savannah’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (for a top-ranked GC)

Michael Page (for a top-ranked GC) Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 + benefits

Lead day-to-day work on commercial job sites for a long-established general contractor with a strong light industrial pipeline. Great fit if you’ve run active sites before, can coordinate subs, and want a stable role with a big, reputable builder.

Employer: Black Creek Installations

Black Creek Installations Location: Savannah, GA (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $60,000–$100,000 per year (contract)

Install kitchen appliances and garage door openers for Lowe’s customers, with training and a clear path to grow your trade skills. Best for self-starters who have a truck/van, their own tools, and can carry liability and workers’ comp insurance.

Employer: PORTLAND ERECTORS

PORTLAND ERECTORS Location: Savannah, GA project (on the road)

Type: Full-time, Contract, Temporary

Pay: $24–$32 per hour + per diem or housing, travel reimbursement

For experienced pre-engineered metal building erectors only—steady 50–65 hour weeks on steel and IMP projects with strong safety support. Good match if you’ve got 2+ years of PEMB work, are comfortable at heights, and want weekly pay plus per diem or company-paid housing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—construction is booming here, and doors open fast for reliable workers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.