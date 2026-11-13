Savannah’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to field work on the road. Here are several full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 610 Martin Luther King Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Family Dollar store—support daily operations, lead and train associates, handle opening/closing, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Comes with health benefits, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4556

Walmart Supercenter #4556 Location: 14030 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419

Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $16–$29 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Tech-friendly role helping customers in the electronics/entertainment area, stocking product, and keeping displays sharp. Walmart offers strong benefits, PTO, company discounts, and even 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Savannah, GA (field-based, local and possible travel)

Type: Full-time (32+ hours/week)

Pay: Not listed + $200 sign-on bonus for this area

Field role visiting retail stores to collect pricing and display data, do demos, and help with resets using a company app. Includes paid driving time and mileage, PTO accrual, 401(k) with match, and training—great if you like being on the move instead of behind a counter.

Employer: MCI

Location: Savannah, GA (call center/office environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone, email, and chat support role helping customers across many industries, with clear goals and lots of training. Good fit if you communicate well, like problem-solving, and want a structured office job with growth potential.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-counter role greeting walk-in customers, handling phone orders, and keeping transactions and inventory organized—automotive parts experience is a plus. Comes with solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.