👔 Savannah Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Savannah’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in banking, construction, and travel. If you’ve got management experience and like leading teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Savannah, GA (Advanced Facilities Group)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex industrial, data center, and semiconductor construction projects for a 100+ year old national contractor. You’ll run safety, budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and client meetings from preconstruction through closeout. Requires a bachelor’s in construction/engineering (or equivalent experience) and 5+ years of construction management.

Employer: Coastal States Bank

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at a local bank branch, leading staff, handling audits, and stepping in for the Branch Manager. You’ll oversee daily operations, coach Relationship Bankers, help with consumer and small business loans, and keep service and compliance on track. Best fit if you have 3+ years in retail banking/cash handling and are comfortable with digital banking tools.

Employer: GSP Transportation

Location: Savannah, GA (airport location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations at an airport car rental-style location, focusing on team leadership, sales, and KPIs like fleet use and revenue. You’ll act as Airport Manager when needed, handle staffing decisions, and drive upsell performance. Requires 2–3+ years supervisory experience in a customer-facing, sales-driven setting and a valid driver’s license; comes with a company car and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply after tweaking your resume to match the duties and keywords.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.