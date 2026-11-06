🚚 Savannah Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Savannah’s logistics scene is busy, and these roles keep freight, parts, and people moving smoothly. If you like organized work and clear routines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fuji Vegetable Oil USA

Fuji Vegetable Oil USA Location: Savannah, GA (Brampton Road)

(Brampton Road) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm, Monday–Friday

You’ll be the first stop for truck drivers and visitors, checking them in, tracking who’s on site, and helping coordinate freight. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, calm under pressure, and like a steady daytime schedule in a busy industrial setting.

Employer: Fuji Vegetable Oil USA

Fuji Vegetable Oil USA Location: Savannah, GA (Brampton Road)

(Brampton Road) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Monday–Friday

Same core duties as the day shift—controlling site access, keeping logs audit‑ready, and supporting freight movement—but on the afternoon/evening shift. Great if you prefer later hours while still having your weekends free.

Employer: RS Group / RS Integrated Supply

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 7:00 am – 5:30 pm

Pay: $21.50–$22.50 per hour

Hands-on role in a storeroom: receiving parts, stocking, issuing materials, and doing cycle counts to keep inventory accurate. You’ll be on your feet, using basic computer systems, and talking with clients often—ideal if you like organized spaces and clear processes.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.