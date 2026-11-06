🐱 Sweet Savannah Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Savannah has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah and are looking for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Bilbo Baggins is an adult Domestic Shorthair with a mostly white coat and a wise, gentle look. Adult cats like Bilbo often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for many homes.

👉 Meet Bilbo Baggins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Cairo is a brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair kitten. As a baby, he’ll need playtime, patience, and gentle guidance as he grows into your new best friend.

👉 Meet Cairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Clawruella De Ville is a sleek, all-black Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Clawruella De Ville and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Savannah, GA, please consider visiting The Humane Society of Greater Savannah or calling (912) 354-9515 ext.106 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.