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🐱 Sweet Savannah Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Savannah has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah and are looking for their forever homes.
Bilbo Baggins
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Bilbo Baggins is an adult Domestic Shorthair with a mostly white coat and a wise, gentle look. Adult cats like Bilbo often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for many homes.
👉 Meet Bilbo Baggins and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cairo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Cairo is a brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair kitten. As a baby, he’ll need playtime, patience, and gentle guidance as he grows into your new best friend.
👉 Meet Cairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clawruella De Ville
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Clawruella De Ville is a sleek, all-black Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Clawruella De Ville and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Savannah, GA, please consider visiting The Humane Society of Greater Savannah or calling (912) 354-9515 ext.106 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.