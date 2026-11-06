🚨 Savannah PD probes Nov. 3 shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

🚨 Police investigating Nov. 3 shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

Savannah Police are investigating a Nov. 3 shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. that left an adult man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Eastside Precinct officers responded around 3:17 p.m. The victim was taken by EMS to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment.

SPD detectives, with help from Patrol, worked overnight and identified several juveniles connected to the case. One male juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The investigation also led to multiple firearms being seized.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Chief Robert Gavin urges families to secure firearms and store ammunition separately in a lockable place, and to stay involved in their children’s lives.

If you have any information about this incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or send an anonymous tip through the Savannah PD mobile app.