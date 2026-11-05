⚖️ Savannah, GA Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Savannah’s legal scene is busy right now, with options in both public service and private practice. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in law or compliance.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Morgan & Morgan, P.A. Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle a heavy, complex plaintiff PI caseload with the backing of a large national firm. You’ll draft and file litigation documents, work with expert witnesses, and take cases to verdict alongside experienced trial lawyers. Benefits include medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays for full-time staff.

Employer: City of Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Enforce the City’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance through inspections, investigations, and court work. This role mixes fieldwork, compliance checks, and community outreach, and includes evening, weekend, and holiday hours. Great fit if you like investigative work and public safety.

Employer: Henderson Scott US

Location: Remote in Georgia (ideally near Savannah)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote, 40-hour/week role with no billable hours. You’ll manage a heavy, diverse consumer protection caseload, handle litigation and transactional work, draft pleadings and agreements, and negotiate settlements. Must live in GA and be admitted to practice in Georgia.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.