New safety upgrades at President and Randolph

The City of Savannah has added new safety features at the President Street and Randolph Street crossing, including a flashing beacon, better lighting, and a pedestrian island to help people cross more safely. Drivers should stop at the marked stop bar when the beacon is on and allow people to finish crossing, and people walking, biking, or rolling are urged to stay visible, especially in low light. Residents can share ideas for more street safety improvements through Savannah MOVES here: savannahga.gov/savmoves.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Savannah Government