🚚 Savannah Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Paths

Savannah’s logistics scene is busy and growing, thanks to the port and steady warehouse expansion. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work with room to move up.

Employer: The Titan Works

The Titan Works Location: Savannah, GA (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $23–$26/hour with overtime ( about $73,700–$83,400+/year )

with overtime ( ) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–5:30 PM, plus two Saturdays/month

12–18 month program in a 700,000 sq ft warehouse where you rotate through inbound, picking, packing, outbound, and transportation, then move into a supervisor role. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, want leadership training, and like both hands-on work and process improvement projects.

Employer: Webstore Group

Location: Savannah, GA (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $20–$22/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 10:00 AM–7:00 PM

Operate a CROWN stand-up reach truck and electric pallet jack for putaways and replenishment in a busy warehouse. Comes with weekly pay, above-market pay and benefits, overtime opportunities, work-boot reimbursement, and employee discounts, ideal if you’ve got at least 1 year reach truck and pallet jack experience and like steady, physical work.

Employer: Confidential client (via Griting Talent Services)

Location: Savannah, GA (facility-based, on-site)

(facility-based, on-site) Salary: $50,000–$65,000/year + potential performance bonus

+ potential Type: Full-time

Lead a 3PL warehouse with full P&L ownership, budgeting, and sales growth responsibilities, supported by a floor supervisor and a 10–15 person team. Good match if you have 3+ years in warehouse/3PL management, are strong with WMS and KPIs, and want a role that blends operations, finance, and business development (Mandarin or Spanish is a plus).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Savannah’s logistics jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.