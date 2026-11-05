🚔 Savannah Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings & $60K+ Roles

Savannah has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. Here are a few local roles from mall security to high-level safety leadership.

Employer: JCPenney

JCPenney Location: Savannah, GA (Oglethorpe Mall)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$18.13 per hour

Watch for theft and fraud on the sales floor and via CCTV, help with investigations, and support store safety and incident response. Good fit if you have some retail or security background and want steady hours plus employee discounts and access to JCPenney’s benefits (if eligible).

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Savannah, GA (multi-site, heavy travel)

(multi-site, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $94,600 per year (Savannah range)

Lead safety programs across multiple Amazon sites, run audits, analyze incident data, and partner with operations leaders to improve workplace safety. This is a higher-level role for someone with 3+ years of EHS/safety experience and strong knowledge of OSHA 1910, with travel 50–70% of the time and a full Amazon benefits package.

Employer: Apollo Security Group

Location: Savannah, GA (Convention Center)

(Convention Center) Type: Full-time and Part-time

Full-time and Part-time Pay: $19 per hour

Provide security at one of the busiest event venues in the Southeast—checking badges, managing crowds, and responding to incidents during conventions, concerts, and trade shows. You’ll be on your feet and in the mix, with GA-24 certification required, and access to health, dental, vision, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.