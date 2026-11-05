🍽️ Savannah GA Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Lead

Savannah’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are several solid openings around town you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the hotel housekeeping team by stocking carts, delivering linens, and keeping public areas spotless. Good fit if you like staying busy, want hotel benefits, and are interested in growing into other hospitality roles.

Employer: PACE Restaurants, LLC (McDonald’s franchise)

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + performance and profitability bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Run the restaurant like your own business—lead the team, hit sales and profit goals, and keep operations tight. Comes with paid time off, insurance options, tuition assistance, and strong leadership training.

(Note: Another posting lists the same role; this is the unique position.)

Employer: The Alida Hotel

Location: Savannah, GA (riverfront)

(riverfront) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on line cook role in a stylish riverfront hotel, focused on local ingredients and Southern flavors. Ideal if you have 3+ years cooking experience and want good benefits plus a busy, professional kitchen.

Employer: Kessler Collection – JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Entry-level pastry role focused on baking and dessert prep in a luxury hotel setting. Great if you have at least 1 year pastry experience and want strong benefits, tuition help, and a high-end environment.

Employer: Kessler Collection – JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Lead-level pastry position handling more advanced production and presentation. Good step up if you already have pastry skills and want leadership responsibility plus full benefits.

Employer: Common Restaurant – Trombone Bakery

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: On-site, other (likely part- to full-time; check listing)

Salary: From $18.00/hour + bonuses

Morning bakery role making scratch breads, fresh pastas, and seasonal desserts. Comes with health, dental, vision, free food, and chances to help with custom event menus.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the hotel coffee shop making drinks and taking guest orders. Hyatt offers solid benefits, free staff meals, hotel discounts, and a structured, supportive work environment.

Employer: Kana Hotel Group

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and maintain the hotel breakfast area, restock food, and keep the space clean while greeting guests. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick time, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: The Ordinary Pub / Common Restaurant

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Cross-trained role helping with hosting, running food, and events. Great if you want variety, are comfortable on your feet, and like working with both guests and a tight-knit team.

Employer: Husk (The Neighborhood Dining Group)

(The Neighborhood Dining Group) Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Not specified (typically full-time; confirm in listing)

Not specified (typically full-time; confirm in listing) Salary: Highly competitive (exact amount not listed)

Leadership role in a nationally known Southern restaurant, working with top-quality local ingredients. Offers medical, dental, vision after 30 days, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parking, mental health support, and profit sharing.

Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the full-time version: support housekeeping with linens, supplies, and public-area cleaning. Includes access to PayActive, PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: A Head For Profits

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time (18–21 hrs/week)

Salary: $22.00/hour + bonuses + mileage

Service and clean draft beer lines at local bars and restaurants—no prior experience needed, training provided. Weekday daytime schedule, company phone, mileage reimbursement, and performance bonuses.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily restaurant operations, coach the team, and help drive sales in a busy hotel. Backed by Hilton’s well-known culture, training, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Swann House: by {verdigreen} hotels (Eliza Thompson House)

(Eliza Thompson House) Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Handle laundry, public-area cleaning, and event setup/breakdown at a historic property. Includes 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Nouria / Enmarket

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the food service station in a convenience-store setting—prepping made-to-order food, stocking, and running the register. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and tuition assistance for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.