🚧 Savannah GA Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Savannah’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to senior leadership. Here are several local roles where you can build skills and move up fast.

Employer: Vaden Automotive

Vaden Automotive Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (top pay based on experience)

Lead a high-volume dealership shop, support techs with tough diagnostics, and keep workflow moving. Great fit if you’re a Master/Lead Technician ready for more leadership, with strong electrical/diagnostic skills and at least 3 years of experience.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.38–$29.39/hour base pay range

Work on a mix of diesel and heavy equipment for one of the fastest-growing rental companies in North America. You’ll handle diagnostics and repairs, get on-the-job training, and access strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Savannah, GA (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $200–$500 per day

Hands-on marine work helping maintain and repair boats and marine engines while learning from experienced techs. Good for someone mechanically inclined who wants to break into marine or vehicle maintenance and isn’t afraid of tools, travel, and outdoor work.

Employer: Norlee Group (NLG)

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading electrical estimates on large commercial and healthcare projects, often $50M+. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years of electrical estimating, know NEC, and want to own bids, mentor others, and help secure $20–$30M in projects each year.

Employer: Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour and up, based on experience

Entry-to-mid level field role using high-pressure water and vacuum trucks to safely dig around utilities and support construction projects. Good if you like physical outdoor work, care about safety, and want clear paths for pay raises and advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can job-hunt together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.