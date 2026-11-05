🔧 Savannah Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Savannah’s hospitality and property scene is busy right now, and a lot of places need hands-on help to keep things running. If you’re good with tools, cleaning, or grounds work, this is a solid moment to jump in.

Employer: Highmark Residential

Highmark Residential Location: Savannah, GA (Parkside at the Highlands)

(Parkside at the Highlands) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role handles apartment maintenance: appliance repair, carpentry, painting, plumbing, A/C, and electrical. Highmark offers competitive pay, monthly bonuses, 30% rent discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, paid time off, and 10 paid holidays. Requires 1+ year apartment maintenance experience, A/C Type II or Universal, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: The Alida Hotel (Makeready collection)

(Makeready collection) Location: Savannah, GA (riverfront)

(riverfront) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll respond to guest requests, manage work orders, make minor repairs, and keep hotel equipment in good shape. Prior maintenance experience is highly preferred, and this comes with a full benefits package including medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, parental leave, pet insurance, and more.

Employer: Kana Hotel Group

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hotel support role: cleaning hallways, lobbies, restrooms, elevators, and guest areas, stripping linens, moving furniture, and handling trash. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick time, holiday pay, bonuses, and hotel discounts. Night, weekend, and holiday shifts may be needed; housekeeping and customer service experience preferred.

Employer: Savannah Yacht Club

Location: Savannah, GA (Whitemarsh Island)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $21.00/hour

Keep a private club’s grounds and buildings in top shape: mowing, edging, trimming, planting, pruning, debris cleanup, basic facility checks, and HVAC filter changes. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, life insurance, paid time off, and meals provided. Must be able to work outdoors in heat and lift up to 50 lbs; relocation to Savannah, GA 31410 is required.

Employer: Roberts Cleaning Service (RCS)

Location: Savannah & Pooler, GA (3 retail stores)

(3 retail stores) Type: Contract (subcontractor)

Pay: $3,195/month total (Net 30 on approved invoice)

RCS is seeking a cleaning company, not individual employees, to service 3 national retail stores (Savannah – Abercorn St; Pooler – Pooler Pkwy; Savannah – E. Victory Dr) 7 days a week before opening, plus one deep clean per month per store. Requires at least 3 cleaners, EIN, W-9, general liability insurance, and a subcontractor agreement.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Savannah, GA – Historic District

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hotel maintenance across guest rooms, public spaces, and back-of-house areas, handling basic carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and masonry tasks, plus preventive inspections and documentation. Hilton highlights travel discounts (Go Hilton), paid parental leave, strong health benefits, retirement plans, PTO, mental health support, and an award-winning workplace culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—jobs like these tend to lead to more chances once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.