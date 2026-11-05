🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles in Savannah, GA

Savannah’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aviation and infrastructure. If you’re in mech, civil, or structural design, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Gulfstream Aerospace Location: Savannah, GA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for recent grads in Mechanical or Aerospace Engineering. You’ll support aircraft research, design, and manufacturing, doing real engineering tasks with close mentorship and clear procedures.

Employer: AVTECH Global (Aviation Technology Associates, LLC)

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, 12-month contract (First shift)

Pay: $58.68/hour

Senior-level NC programming role focused on machining methods, tooling, and Catia NC for milling and lathes. Comes with benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and possible direct-hire after 90 days.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a civil firm)

(recruiting for a civil firm) Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work on residential, commercial, and mixed-use site design using AutoCAD Civil 3D. Good match if you have 2+ years in land development and want mentorship, bonuses, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Gulfstream Aerospace Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, Senior-level

Salary: Not listed

High-impact structural design role guiding major engineering programs for Gulfstream aircraft. Ideal if you have 10+ years in mechanical/aero structures, strong Catia V5 skills, and enjoy being the go-to expert.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-12

Salary: GS-12 with locality pay (exact range not listed)

Design and review HVAC and building mechanical systems for federal facilities, using tools like Revit/BIM. Good for licensed or experienced mechanical engineers who want stable federal benefits and work that supports public infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or contact info to ask about similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.