👔 Savannah, GA Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings

Savannah’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, aviation, and high-end hospitality. If you’re ready for your next step up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hotel Bardo Savannah / LEFT LANE Hospitality Group

Hotel Bardo Savannah / Location: Savannah, GA (Forsyth Park area)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

This role helps lead engineering, maintenance, facilities, and life-safety for a top-ranked luxury hotel. Great fit if you have 5+ years hotel/resort engineering experience, want to manage teams, capital projects, and building systems, and like strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and travel perks).

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Category: Service Center / Business Transformation

Service Center / Business Transformation Travel: Up to 25%

Up to Posting End Date: 11/30/2026

Salary: Not listed

Lead cross-functional projects that improve how Gulfstream’s service centers work, using Lean / Six Sigma, data visualization (Power BI), and program management. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 5+ years in aircraft design/manufacturing/service and enjoy driving process change.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an award-winning GC)

(recruiting for an award-winning GC) Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus, vehicle allowance, and benefits (per listing)

Run ground-up commercial projects $15M+ across sectors like education, healthcare, and light industrial. Good for experienced GCs who know scheduling, budgeting, contracts, and want local work with minimal travel and clear growth paths.

Employer: Reeves Young LLC

Location: Savannah, GA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, 401(k) match, full benefits)

Oversee commercial projects from start to finish, including buyout strategy, schedules, budgets, and team development. Nice fit if you’ve already worked as a Project Engineer/Assistant PM/PM, like a people-focused culture, and want perks like PTO, events, and on-site fitness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Savannah employers are growing fast, and strong managers often get considered for future roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.