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Savannah
👔 Savannah, GA Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Savannah’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, aviation, and high-end hospitality. If you’re ready for your next step up, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Director of Engineering – Luxury Hotel
- Employer: Hotel Bardo Savannah / LEFT LANE Hospitality Group
- Location: Savannah, GA (Forsyth Park area)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
This role helps lead engineering, maintenance, facilities, and life-safety for a top-ranked luxury hotel. Great fit if you have 5+ years hotel/resort engineering experience, want to manage teams, capital projects, and building systems, and like strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and travel perks).
Continuous Improvement (CI) Specialist – Customer Support Ops
- Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time, First Shift
- Category: Service Center / Business Transformation
- Travel: Up to 25%
- Posting End Date: 11/30/2026
- Salary: Not listed
Lead cross-functional projects that improve how Gulfstream’s service centers work, using Lean / Six Sigma, data visualization (Power BI), and program management. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 5+ years in aircraft design/manufacturing/service and enjoy driving process change.
Commercial Construction Project Manager – Savannah
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an award-winning GC)
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + bonus, vehicle allowance, and benefits (per listing)
Run ground-up commercial projects $15M+ across sectors like education, healthcare, and light industrial. Good for experienced GCs who know scheduling, budgeting, contracts, and want local work with minimal travel and clear growth paths.
Project Manager – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Reeves Young LLC
- Location: Savannah, GA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, 401(k) match, full benefits)
Oversee commercial projects from start to finish, including buyout strategy, schedules, budgets, and team development. Nice fit if you’ve already worked as a Project Engineer/Assistant PM/PM, like a people-focused culture, and want perks like PTO, events, and on-site fitness.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Savannah employers are growing fast, and strong managers often get considered for future roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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