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🎓 Several Education & Training Jobs in Savage, MN
Savage is a solid spot right now if you like working with kids, families, or student athletes. Here are a few local roles where you can teach, coach, and grow your career.
Strength & Conditioning Trainer
- Employer: D1 TRAINING
- Location: Savage, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with youth and adult athletes in a high-energy training facility. This role is great if you love coaching, want to help people hit their fitness goals, and value flexible schedules, bonuses, and free gym membership.
Lead Toddler Teacher, Everbrook Academy of Savage
- Employer: Learning Care (Everbrook Academy of Savage)
- Location: Savage, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.87 – $20.65/hour, bi-weekly and daily pay options
Lead your own toddler classroom with no nights or weekends, at least 50% childcare discount, and strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help. Good fit if you’ve led a classroom before and want a stable weekday schedule.
Long-Term Substitute Physical Education Teacher
- Employer: Burnsville–Eagan–Savage School District 191
- Location: Savage, MN
- Type: Listed as Internship; 1.0 FTE, 8 hours/day
- Salary/Benefits: Per union agreement
Teach K–12 PE/Health in a district that focuses on innovation and equity. Ideal if you hold a valid MN K–12 PE/Health license and want full-time school hours in a long-term sub role.
If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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