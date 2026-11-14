Savage is a solid spot right now if you like working with kids, families, or student athletes. Here are a few local roles where you can teach, coach, and grow your career.

Employer: D1 TRAINING

D1 TRAINING Location: Savage, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with youth and adult athletes in a high-energy training facility. This role is great if you love coaching, want to help people hit their fitness goals, and value flexible schedules, bonuses, and free gym membership.

Employer: Learning Care (Everbrook Academy of Savage)

(Everbrook Academy of Savage) Location: Savage, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.87 – $20.65/hour, bi-weekly and daily pay options

Lead your own toddler classroom with no nights or weekends, at least 50% childcare discount, and strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help. Good fit if you’ve led a classroom before and want a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Burnsville–Eagan–Savage School District 191

Location: Savage, MN

Type: Listed as Internship ; 1.0 FTE, 8 hours/day

Listed as ; Salary/Benefits: Per union agreement

Teach K–12 PE/Health in a district that focuses on innovation and equity. Ideal if you hold a valid MN K–12 PE/Health license and want full-time school hours in a long-term sub role.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.