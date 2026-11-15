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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Sausalito Today
Sausalito neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to big appliances. Take a look and see if something fits your space.
Vintage Wooden Chair
Item: Vintage wooden chair with armrests and perforated seat
Condition: Described as sturdy and vintage
Location: West Marina, San Francisco, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, classic wooden chair that could work at a desk, dining table, or as an accent chair. The perforated seat gives it a bit of old-school charm.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rovsun Compact Dryer & Maytag Washer
Item: Rovsun GDZ60-98E compact dryer and Maytag washer
Condition: Dryer in good condition; washer was working great, may need level ground. Not used for a few months but believed to still work.
Location: Hurricane Gulch, Sausalito, CA
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice setup if you need laundry machines on a budget. The poster notes you’ll need a couple people, a dolly, and a truck to move them, so plan ahead for pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Office Chair with Adjustable Armrests
Item: Black office chair with adjustable armrests and wheels
Condition: Much wear on the seat, but still comfortable; current user adds a cushion
Location: Whiskey Springs, Sausalito, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Rolling office chair that can be adjusted to fit your desk. The poster says it’s comfy even for a 6'3" person, especially with a cushion added.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—freebies in Sausalito tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.