Sausalito neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to big appliances. Take a look and see if something fits your space.

Item: Vintage wooden chair with armrests and perforated seat

Condition: Described as sturdy and vintage

Location: West Marina, San Francisco, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, classic wooden chair that could work at a desk, dining table, or as an accent chair. The perforated seat gives it a bit of old-school charm.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rovsun GDZ60-98E compact dryer and Maytag washer

Condition: Dryer in good condition; washer was working great, may need level ground. Not used for a few months but believed to still work.

Location: Hurricane Gulch, Sausalito, CA

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice setup if you need laundry machines on a budget. The poster notes you’ll need a couple people, a dolly, and a truck to move them, so plan ahead for pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black office chair with adjustable armrests and wheels

Condition: Much wear on the seat, but still comfortable; current user adds a cushion

Location: Whiskey Springs, Sausalito, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Rolling office chair that can be adjusted to fit your desk. The poster says it’s comfy even for a 6'3" person, especially with a cushion added.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—freebies in Sausalito tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.