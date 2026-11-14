Modern Sailing in Sausalito will be closed for Thanksgiving on November 26–27, 2026, reopening on November 28, 2026, and will stay open through December 20, 2026 before closing again for winter holidays from December 21, 2026 through January 1, 2027, with regular operations resuming on January 2, 2027. Outside of these closure dates, Modern Sailing is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for sailing lessons, private charters, and other trips on the San Francisco Bay. More information: www.modernsailing.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sausalito Chamber of Commerce