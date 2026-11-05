Input on Redwood Hwy bike and sidewalk changes

Marin County is asking for community input on possible changes along Redwood Highway Frontage Road and nearby streets in the Strawberry area. The County is looking at new bike lanes, fixing sidewalk gaps, upgrading curb ramps, rebuilding pavement, and improving drainage.

A survey asks how people travel on Redwood Highway Frontage Road and connecting streets, what bike and walking changes they want, and what tradeoffs they prefer, including sidewalk work and effects on on-street parking. Neighbors, families, and community members in Strawberry are encouraged to fill out the survey and share it with others.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marin County