County workshops on Marin’s future this November

Marin County is creating a new countywide plan and is asking residents to share ideas for the next 5 to 10 years. There will be seven community workshops in November and December at sites across the county and online. In-person events will be held at Marin Art & Garden Center in Ross, Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael, Marin Health & Wellness Campus in San Rafael, Marin Humane in Novato, and Mill Valley Community Center.

Workshops take place on Thu, Nov 12, Sat, Nov 14 (two sessions), Mon, Nov 16, Tue, Dec 1, Wed, Dec 2, and Sat, Dec 5 at different times. Some sessions are in Spanish, and there are virtual options in both Spanish and English. All events are open to the public, with optional registration, and some locations offer childcare, language help, and accessibility support. Neighbors can also share ideas online at the county’s website if they cannot attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marin County