Planned pile burns at Gary Giacomini Preserve

Marin County Parks and the Marin County Fire Department will do prescribed pile burns at Gary Giacomini Preserve. The work area is at the end of Montezuma Ave. Fire roads and trails will stay open, but crews and equipment will be on site from 10 am to 5 pm on November 5.

Smoke from these burns may be visible from Forest Knolls and the San Geronimo Valley and other nearby communities over the next several days. If weather does not allow burning, the work will be canceled or moved to another day before November 23, 2026. Neighbors are asked not to call 9-1-1 to report smoke from these planned burns so emergency lines stay open.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marin County