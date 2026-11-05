🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sausalito This Week

Sausalito neighbors are giving away some fun free items and hosting a big moving clear-out. Here’s what’s available around town right now.

Type: Moving sale with many free/low-cost items (check listing for details)

When: Saturday, Nov 7, 8 AM – 1 PM (no early birds)

Location: 207 4th St, Sausalito, CA (between 4th and Main)

Source: nextdoor.com

This epic moving sale has a lot to clear out:

Joybird sleeper sofa and matching storage ottoman – both listed as excellent condition

and – both listed as Charging side table

Small kitchen appliances

Cool glassware

Cake decorating supplies (cake turntable, piping set, mixing bowls, scrapers, and more)

(cake turntable, piping set, mixing bowls, scrapers, and more) Garden tools , including a Makita weed whacker (brand new)

, including a Party & entertaining items

If you’re setting up a new place or upgrading furniture and kitchen gear, this is worth a look. Arrive during posted hours only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two New Year’s-style popping things

Condition: Not clearly stated; owner isn’t sure exactly what they are

Location: Sausalito, Marin County, California

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster thinks these are the little items you pull and they pop, often used around New Year’s. There are two of them available. If you like party supplies or fun noisemakers, these could be a cute freebie.

Photos are provided in the listing so you can see exactly what they look like.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Small metal colander

Size: Top is about 6 inches in diameter

Condition: Cute but rusty, not believed to be vintage

Location: Sausalito, Marin County, California

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a small colander that the owner describes as rusty and not vintage. It might work for decor, a garden project, or a craft where food safety isn’t important. If you’re handy and don’t mind cleaning it up, it could be useful.

Check the photos in the listing to see the exact condition before you decide.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Sausalito tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, look at the photos, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.