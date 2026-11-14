Sauquoit neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from baby gear to clothing. Take a look and see if something fits your family.

Item: Bamboobies washable nursing pads, set of 4 reusable pads

Condition/details: Ultra-thin, discreet pads made with super-soft bamboo rayon for light leaking. Great if you want something soft and reusable instead of disposable pads.

Location: Sauquoit, Sauquoit, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: SU baby booties, size 4

Condition/details: Cozy brown baby booties with a fluffy white interior and an orange “S” logo on the front. Cute for a little fan and nice for keeping tiny feet warm.

Location: Sauquoit, Sauquoit, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Women’s sleeveless top, size small

Condition/details: V-neck style with wide black straps and a black hem. Simple and easy to pair with jeans, shorts, or a skirt.

Location: Sauquoit, Sauquoit, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Sauquoit tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.