Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Saugus, MA? These adoptable dogs from Gals Best Pal are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $695

Shelter: Gals Best Pal

Brynn is one of the many rescue pups you can meet through Gals Best Pal’s matchmaking program. Fill out one application, tell them about your home and lifestyle, and they’ll help see if Brynn (or another dog) is the right fit for you.

Contact: Gals Best Pal – see adoption application at https://galsbestpal.com/adoption/

👉 Meet Brynn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Retriever (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 6 months

About 6 months Weight: ~35 lbs

~35 lbs Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $695

Shelter: Gals Best Pal

Spring is described as smart, happy, and super sweet. She loves having another dog friend around and is doing very well with her training. Her foster says she’s:

Catching on to housebreaking

Sleeping quietly in her crate

Learning all the “good puppy” manners

She sounds like a lovely young dog who would make a wonderful addition to an active, loving family.

Contact: Gals Best Pal – adoption info at https://galsbestpal.com/adoption/

👉 Meet Spring and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Pointer

German Shepherd Dog / Pointer Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $695

Shelter: Gals Best Pal

Joseph is a distinguished older gentleman who will quietly steal your heart. His rescuers say he has been an absolute love since the moment he arrived. He has:

Completed heartworm treatment

Had a dental

Shown himself to be easygoing and well‑rounded, happy to be part of whatever is going on

Now he’s ready for the best chapter of his life with a forever family who appreciates a calm, gentle soul.

Contact: Gals Best Pal – adoption info at https://galsbestpal.com/adoption/

👉 Meet Joseph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Schnauzer mix

Chihuahua / Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: Not listed

Not listed Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $695 (bonded pair pricing may apply)

(bonded pair pricing may apply) Shelter: Gals Best Pal

Princessa is part of a bonded pair with her best friend Bellalita. These two little ladies are:

Super easygoing

Happy to snooze, cuddle on the couch, and hang out with their people

with their people Very bonded – they sleep together, eat together, and relax together

They’re looking for a home together, so if you’ve got room on your couch (and in your heart) for two, Princessa and Bellalita might be perfect for you.

Contact: Gals Best Pal – adoption info at https://galsbestpal.com/adoption/

👉 Meet Princessa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Saugus, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their profiles so they can find their families faster. You can also reach out to Gals Best Pal about fostering if you’re not ready to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.