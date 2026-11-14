Saugus has some solid utility and infrastructure roles right now, especially if you’ve got power plant or boiler experience and want steady, full-time work with strong benefits.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Saugus, MA

Type: Full-time

Sign-on bonus: $15,000

Lead the operations team at a waste-to-energy plant, keeping the facility running safely, cleanly, and efficiently. You’ll supervise staff, handle training, enforce safety rules (like lockout/tagout and confined space), and act as the Plant Manager’s go-to when leadership is off-site.

Good fit if you:

Have 2+ years in a power plant (or 5 years related experience)

(or 5 years related experience) Hold a Massachusetts 2nd Class Engineer’s license

Are comfortable with rotating shifts, climbing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and using full PPE

Perks include: competitive annual bonus, medical/dental/vision, strong 401(k) match, generous PTO + floating holidays, tuition and college loan help, and parental leave.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Saugus, MA

Type: Full-time

Sign-on bonus: $10,000

Hands-on role running a steam-generating power plant: you’ll monitor boiler and emissions data, adjust for safe and efficient combustion, and help keep flue gas emissions in check. You may guide a small team and sometimes fill in as acting Shift Supervisor.

Good fit if you:

Have 2+ years as an Assistant Plant Operator or 5+ years power plant experience

or Hold a Massachusetts 2nd Class Engineer’s license

Don’t mind heights, stairs, confined spaces, and lifting up to 50 lbs with full PPE

Perks include: industry-leading benefits, flexible medical plans, strong 401(k) match, PTO + floating holidays, tuition and college loan reimbursement, scholarships for dependents, and parental leave.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the sign-on bonuses are still on the table.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.