Saugus retail is busy right now—especially for folks with some leadership or keyholder experience. If you like fast-paced stores and helping teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls) Location: 655 Broadway, Saugus, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.25–$18.75 per hour

Lead by example on the sales floor, help open and close the store, and act as Manager on Duty when needed. This role is great if you have 1 year retail and 6 months leadership experience and want strong benefits plus a clear path to grow with a Fortune 100 off-price retailer.

Employer: Spencer's

Location: Saugus, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.25 per hour

Help run the store day-to-day, drive sales, and coach the team while keeping shrink and expenses in check. Good fit if you’re 18+ with prior retail or management experience, and want steady hours, paid time off, and a 30% merchandise discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.