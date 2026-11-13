Saugus has a nice mix of front-of-house, retail, and specialty sales roles right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Saugus, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour (targeted range)

Help golfers find the right clubs and gear while driving sales in a busy sporting goods store. Great fit if you love golf, know the products, and enjoy being the go-to expert for both customers and teammates.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Saugus, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and keeping the dining area clean. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and room to grow into trainer and other roles.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Saugus, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $23.75/hour

Higher-level counter role helping customers and shops find the right auto parts, in store and by phone. Good for someone with strong parts knowledge who wants solid pay, benefits, and a mix of customer service and technical problem-solving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.