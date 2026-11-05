🐶 Tiny Saugus Puppies Ready to Join Loving Dog Families

These Saugus pups are tiny, sweet, and so ready to meet their new families. All three are young puppies, so they’ll need patient homes ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix (best guess)

Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix (best guess) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Personality from shelter: Tiny lovebug who enjoys puppy kisses, snuggles, and being “ridiculously adorable”

Tiny lovebug who enjoys puppy kisses, snuggles, and being “ridiculously adorable” Size notes: Mom is about 8 lbs; Britta is described as a tiny puppy

Mom is about 8 lbs; Britta is described as a tiny puppy Adoption fee: $695

Shelter: Gals Best Pal (Saugus, MA)

Britta is one of Betty Jean’s babies and is looking for a family ready for all the fun and work of raising a very small puppy. If you’re prepared for training, socializing, and lots of cuddle time, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Britta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) – Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix (best guess)

Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) – Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix (best guess) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Personality from shelter: Described as a “tiny little sweetheart,” very cute with floppy ears and a button nose

Described as a “tiny little sweetheart,” very cute with floppy ears and a button nose Adoption fee: $695

Shelter: Gals Best Pal (Saugus, MA)

Bonnet is another of Betty Jean’s puppies and is looking for a home that will spoil her with love and snuggles, plus the patience needed for puppy training. She’ll need guidance as she grows and learns.

👉 Meet Bonnet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix (best guess)

Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix (best guess) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Personality from shelter: Described as a tiny sweetheart and “bundle of puppy kisses and snuggles”

Described as a tiny sweetheart and “bundle of puppy kisses and snuggles” Adoption fee: $695

Shelter: Gals Best Pal (Saugus, MA)

Barbie is also one of momma Betty Jean’s babies. She’s looking for a family who can give her a loving, stable home and has time for all the training and socialization a young puppy needs.

👉 Meet Barbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Saugus, MA and ready for the joys and challenges of a puppy, consider reaching out to Gals Best Pal about one of these little ones. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.