Saugerties has some very sweet kittens and young cats looking for homes right now. All are with Cast Aside To Survive Inc and come with important vet care included in their adoption fee.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc (Saugerties, NY)

(Saugerties, NY) Adoption fee: $150 for the first cat/kitten, 50% off the second

for the first cat/kitten, Included: Kitten vaccine series, rabies, spay/neuter , microchip , preventatives

Kitten vaccine series, rabies, , , preventatives Kittens over 6 months are $50 (no extra discounts).

👉 Meet Honolulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: Same as above (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included).

👉 Meet Juneau and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first cat/kitten, 50% off second; vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.

👉 Meet Oaklahoma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off the second

first kitten/cat, Included: Kitten series vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter , microchip , preventatives

Kitten series vaccines, rabies, , , preventatives Kittens over 6 months: $50 (no additional discounts).

👉 Meet Hartley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: Same as Hartley (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included).

👉 Meet Hantz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off second; vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.

👉 Meet Ebert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: Same standard package (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives).

👉 Meet Brand and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off second; vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.

👉 Meet Tovey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: Same as others (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included).

👉 Meet Cyder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc

Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off second; kitten vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.

👉 Meet Barley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, this is a great time—adoption fees include a lot of important vet care, and there’s even a discount for adopting a second kitty. To learn more about any of these cats, visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above or contact Cast Aside To Survive Inc directly through their website or Adopt-a-Pet profile.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.