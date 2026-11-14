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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Saugerties
Saugerties has some very sweet kittens and young cats looking for homes right now. All are with Cast Aside To Survive Inc and come with important vet care included in their adoption fee.
Honolulu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc (Saugerties, NY)
- Adoption fee: $150 for the first cat/kitten, 50% off the second
- Included: Kitten vaccine series, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives
- Kittens over 6 months are $50 (no extra discounts).
👉 Meet Honolulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juneau
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: Same as above (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included).
👉 Meet Juneau and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oaklahoma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first cat/kitten, 50% off second; vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.
👉 Meet Oaklahoma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hartley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off the second
- Included: Kitten series vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives
- Kittens over 6 months: $50 (no additional discounts).
👉 Meet Hartley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hantz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: Same as Hartley (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included).
👉 Meet Hantz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ebert
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off second; vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.
👉 Meet Ebert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brand
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: Same standard package (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives).
👉 Meet Brand and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tovey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off second; vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.
👉 Meet Tovey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cyder
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: Same as others (vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included).
👉 Meet Cyder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barley
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Cast Aside To Survive Inc
- Adoption fee & vetting: $150 first kitten/cat, 50% off second; kitten vaccines, rabies, spay/neuter, microchip, preventatives included.
👉 Meet Barley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, this is a great time—adoption fees include a lot of important vet care, and there’s even a discount for adopting a second kitty. To learn more about any of these cats, visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above or contact Cast Aside To Survive Inc directly through their website or Adopt-a-Pet profile.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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