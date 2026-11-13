Saugerties has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from auto parts to burgers and shakes. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with room to grow into management.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Saugerties, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team, drive sales, and keep customers happy in a busy auto parts store. This is a leadership role where you help train staff, manage inventory, and support commercial accounts—great if you want a long-term retail management career.

Employer: Buns Burgers

Location: Saugerties, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + daily tips

Take orders, run the register, and help with shakes while keeping guests happy. All major holidays off, daily tips, and perks like employee discount, free food, flexible schedule, and paid time off—plus a real path to move up into management.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Saugerties, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and learn to use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you’re at least 16, like talking to people, and want flexible hours with a chance to grow your skills in retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience if you show up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.