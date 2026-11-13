Sartell’s healthcare scene is booming right now, especially around rehab and clinic care. If you’re in PT or pharmacy and want steady hours and strong pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: CentraCare

CentraCare Location: Sartell, MN (CentraCare Plaza)

(CentraCare Plaza) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days, 80 hrs/2 weeks , no nights, weekends, or holidays

Days, , Salary: $85,571–$128,377/year (starting around $89,538 , DOE)

(starting around , DOE) Perks: $5,000 hiring bonus, $5,000 relocation bonus, full benefits, tuition help

This outpatient ortho role is great if you like adult rehab and want a stable daytime schedule with strong pay and bonuses.

Employer: CentraCare

CentraCare Location: Sartell, MN (CentraCare Plaza)

(CentraCare Plaza) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days, 80 hrs/2 weeks , no nights, weekends, or holidays

Days, , Salary: $85,571–$128,377/year (starting around $89,538 , DOE)

(starting around , DOE) Perks: $5,000 hiring bonus, $5,000 relocation bonus, full benefits, tuition help

Similar to the adult rehab PT role, but with a focus on ortho plus lymphedema—nice fit if you want to build a niche skill set in a growing specialty.

Employer: CentraCare

CentraCare Location: Sartell, MN (Outpatient Rehab / Plaza expansion)

(Outpatient Rehab / Plaza expansion) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days, 80 hrs/2 weeks , no nights, weekends, or holidays

Days, , Pay: $26.74–$40.11/hour , DOE

, DOE Perks: Full benefits, tuition reimbursement, college grants

Work in a huge new 24,000 sq ft gym with advanced rehab tech, sports and musculoskeletal patients, and a steady weekday schedule. New grads are welcome.

Employer: CentraCare

CentraCare Location: Sartell, MN (Sauk Crossing Family Medicine)

(Sauk Crossing Family Medicine) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, days , no weekends or holidays

, Salary: $131,747–$197,620/year (starting around $136,878 , DOE)

(starting around , DOE) Focus: HIV PEP/PrEP and Gender Medicine , comprehensive med management

HIV and , comprehensive med management Perks: Full benefits, tuition reimbursement, PSLF-eligible nonprofit employer

Ideal for a PharmD with ambulatory care experience who wants to practice at the top of their license in a very focused, patient-centered clinic role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.