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Sartell
🏥 Sartell, MN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Openings
4 days ago
Sartell’s healthcare scene is booming right now, especially around rehab and clinic care. If you’re in PT or pharmacy and want steady hours and strong pay, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist | Adult Rehabilitation
- Employer: CentraCare
- Location: Sartell, MN (CentraCare Plaza)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Days, 80 hrs/2 weeks, no nights, weekends, or holidays
- Salary: $85,571–$128,377/year (starting around $89,538, DOE)
- Perks: $5,000 hiring bonus, $5,000 relocation bonus, full benefits, tuition help
This outpatient ortho role is great if you like adult rehab and want a stable daytime schedule with strong pay and bonuses.
Physical Therapist with Lymphedema Interest
- Employer: CentraCare
- Location: Sartell, MN (CentraCare Plaza)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Days, 80 hrs/2 weeks, no nights, weekends, or holidays
- Salary: $85,571–$128,377/year (starting around $89,538, DOE)
- Perks: $5,000 hiring bonus, $5,000 relocation bonus, full benefits, tuition help
Similar to the adult rehab PT role, but with a focus on ortho plus lymphedema—nice fit if you want to build a niche skill set in a growing specialty.
Physical Therapist Assistant | Adult Rehabilitation
- Employer: CentraCare
- Location: Sartell, MN (Outpatient Rehab / Plaza expansion)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Days, 80 hrs/2 weeks, no nights, weekends, or holidays
- Pay: $26.74–$40.11/hour, DOE
- Perks: Full benefits, tuition reimbursement, college grants
Work in a huge new 24,000 sq ft gym with advanced rehab tech, sports and musculoskeletal patients, and a steady weekday schedule. New grads are welcome.
Clinical Ambulatory Pharmacist | Sauk Crossing Family Medicine
- Employer: CentraCare
- Location: Sartell, MN (Sauk Crossing Family Medicine)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, days, no weekends or holidays
- Salary: $131,747–$197,620/year (starting around $136,878, DOE)
- Focus: HIV PEP/PrEP and Gender Medicine, comprehensive med management
- Perks: Full benefits, tuition reimbursement, PSLF-eligible nonprofit employer
Ideal for a PharmD with ambulatory care experience who wants to practice at the top of their license in a very focused, patient-centered clinic role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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