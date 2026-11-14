Saratoga Springs has a few solid front-line retail roles open right now, from big-name chains to a local chicken spot. Good fit if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Saratoga Springs, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

You’ll run the photo department: take digital passport photos, handle online and pickup orders, and help with FedEx/Western Union services. Great if you like tech, staying organized, and being the go-to person for a specific area of the store.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Saratoga Springs, UT

Type: Temporary

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Benefits (with 30-hr work week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours

Front-of-store role: run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and web pickup orders. Good entry-level job with training and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Kluck's Krispy Chicken & Yummy's Korean BBQ

Location: Saratoga Springs, UT

Type: Part-time (evenings)

Pay: $12 – $16/hour

Local restaurant looking for a friendly evening cashier to greet guests, take orders (dine-in, takeout, drive-thru), and run food. No experience needed and you get an employee discount plus a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.