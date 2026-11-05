🛒 Saratoga Springs, UT Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Saratoga Springs retail is growing, with new stores and wellness brands moving in. If you like helping people shop, there are a couple of solid options open right now.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Saratoga Springs, UT

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while keeping the store stocked, clean, and fun to shop in. Great fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and don’t mind being on your feet, especially during busy holiday times.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe Location: Saratoga Springs, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes monthly bonus/incentive program)

Lead a team of “Health Enthusiasts,” drive store sales, and build strong customer relationships in a health and wellness setting. Comes with employee discounts, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k), paid time off, and growth opportunities.

(Same Store Manager role also appears on Indeed: View on Indeed)

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.