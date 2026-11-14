Saratoga Springs has a few solid options right now if you like keeping people and property safe. These roles are steady, local, and come with clear duties and training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Saratoga Springs, NY (retail/mall setting)

(retail/mall setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.43/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Patrol the mall by vehicle and on foot, keep a visible presence, and help with access control, parking, and visitor directions. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, be 18+, pass a background check and drug screen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Comes with paid training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement), and access to extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Saratoga Harness Racing / Saratoga Casino Hotel

Location: Saratoga Springs, NY

Type: Full-time

Lead fire prevention and safety across barns, dorms, and backstretch areas at the track. You’ll do inspections, enforce fire and life safety codes, run drills, respond to emergencies, and work closely with local fire agencies. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years in firefighting, fire inspection, or industrial safety, plus knowledge of fire codes and comfort working around horses. Offers strong benefits, including extensive medical coverage, 401(k) match, paid time off, free meals, and hotel/retail discounts.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.