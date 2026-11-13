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Saratoga Springs
Free planned giving workshop on Nov. 17
8 days ago
The Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library will host “Smart Giving: Amplify Your Legacy” on Tuesday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, 191 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs. This free event will feature financial planning professionals and attorney Megan Harris-Pero of Harris-Pero Law Firm, PLLC, who will explain how to include charitable giving in an estate plan, with time for questions, meeting local nonprofits, giveaways, and a raffle.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library
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