📅 LGBTQIA+ storytelling night in Saratoga Springs

The Pride Stories Collaborative is hosting its second LGBTQIA+ Storytelling Event on Tuesday, November 17 at 6:30 PM at Spring Street Gallery, 110 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs.

Come to share a story or just listen to local LGBTQIA+ experiences about growing up, finding community, and building a life in this region. All are welcome.

The group also hopes to record optional oral histories from anyone who wants to add their story to a growing LGBTQIA+ archive. They’ll explain the process and ask permission before recording.

Special guest Dr. Jeff Iovannone, a public historian with the New York State Division for Historic Preservation, will speak briefly about queer storytelling and preserving LGBTQIA+ history.

Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited, so please register on the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation’s website saratogapreservation.org or call (518) 587-5030. On-street parking and a lot behind 112 Spring Street are available.