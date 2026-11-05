📅 Brown Bag Lunch on Veterans Housing & “Foreverly” Nov. 12

📅 Brown Bag Lunch: Veterans Housing & “Foreverly” Program

Learn how local veterans are getting housing and support at this Brown Bag Lunch at the Saratoga Springs Public Library.

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 12:00–1:00pm, in the Harry Dutcher Community Room, Marian Eck and Diane Nazzaro will share the mission, programs, and impact of the Veterans and Community Housing Coalition (VCHC). They’ll talk about how housing and support services help Veterans build stability and independence, and how community partnerships, donations, and advocacy make a real difference.

Singer-songwriter Jeff Brisbin will also perform his song “Foreverly,” the namesake of VCHC’s Foreverly House, which provides a safe, sustainable home for homeless female Veterans, including mothers with children.

Please register online to attend in person or virtually.