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South Glens Falls

Two cats found on Feeder Dam Rd in South Glens Falls

5 days ago
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Two cats were found on Feeder Dam Rd in South Glens Falls and are now at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. If they are your cats, call 518-885-4113 and give animal ID SCAS-A-20212 and SCAS-A-20213.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Saratoga County Animal Shelter

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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