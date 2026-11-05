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South Glens Falls
Two cats found on Feeder Dam Rd in South Glens Falls
5 days ago
Two cats were found on Feeder Dam Rd in South Glens Falls and are now at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. If they are your cats, call 518-885-4113 and give animal ID SCAS-A-20212 and SCAS-A-20213.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Saratoga County Animal Shelter
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