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Saratoga
Free sandbag stations available for rain prep
6 days ago
The City of Saratoga has a free, 24-hour sandbag station open now through mid-April at the Corp Yard, 19700 Allendale Ave, with bags, sand, and shovels provided. Valley Water also offers free, pre-filled sandbags to Santa Clara County residents; more information: Valley Water sandbags.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Saratoga, CA
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