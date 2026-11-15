undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Sarasota Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible & PRN Roles
Sarasota’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to home care and telehealth. If you’re in healthcare and want flexibility, there’s a little bit of everything here right now.
Virtual Medical Assistant – Florida (Telehealth)
Employer: MaxHealth
Location: Remote (must live in Florida, Sarasota area welcome)
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $20/hour
Telehealth MA role handling virtual visits Monday–Friday, 8–5. Great fit if you have 2+ years MA experience, strong computer/EMR skills, and prior tele-visit work (Healow preferred); bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.
Psychotherapist – Outpatient Clinic (LCSW/LMHC/LMFT, IC)
Employer: Harmony United Psychiatric Care
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: Independent Contractor (Outpatient)
Pay: $60–$70 per billable hour
Outpatient therapy for adults, teens, and kids 5+ with strong admin support and modern telehealth tools. You set your hours, can work up to 50% telemedicine, and focus on psychotherapy while the clinic handles the back office.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: Travel contract (about 13–16 weeks)
Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts (7p–7a)
Pay: Around $1,916/week (package, per listing)
Night-shift CT Tech contract with day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), stipends for housing/meals if you qualify, and weekly or even daily pay. Ideal if you have 1+ year CT experience and want strong travel perks and support.
Occupational Therapist PRN
Employer: HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: PRN
Help patients regain independence in a 155-bed, award-winning hospital. PRN OT role focused on evaluations, treatment plans, and hands-on therapy, with access to HCA’s big benefits ecosystem and education support (benefit eligibility may vary).
Radiology Technologist PRN
Employer: HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: PRN
PRN X-ray tech role doing general, portable, trauma, OR, and fluoro studies in a highly rated hospital. Requires ARRT, Florida CRT license, and BLS, with access to HCA’s broader benefits and growth paths.
Home Health Aide (Spanish-Speaking Preferred)
Employer: The Lakes Home Care
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: Full-time
Provide in-home personal care, vitals, mobility help, and light tasks following a set care plan. Offers a flexible schedule and competitive pay for HHAs who want steady one-on-one work in patients’ homes.
Home Health Aide – Part-Time, Flexible Schedule
Employer: The Lakes Home Care
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: Part-time
Similar HHA role with part-time hours you help design, focused on ADLs, safety, and home support. Good option if you want to pick up shifts around school, another job, or family needs.
Caregiver – One-on-One Senior Care, Flexible Schedule
Employer: Home Helpers Home Care of Sarasota
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $17–$19/hour
Non-medical in-home care for seniors: personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, vision/dental, and mileage/performance incentives; CNA/HHA or experienced caregivers welcome.
Licensed Practical Nurse – New Wages
Employer: Sapphire Shores Health and Rehab
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: Full-time
LPN role in a rehab/long-term care setting with a focus on complex nursing skills, EHR documentation, and geriatric/dementia care. Great if you want broad hands-on experience and are comfortable with a Level 2 AHCA background check.
RN Director of Nursing (DON) – Part-Time, Private Duty
Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Sarasota
Location: Sarasota, FL
Type: Part-time
Leadership role for an RN overseeing clinical operations in private duty home care. You’ll handle assessments, plans of care, supervision, and AHCA compliance—good fit if you want a flexible, part-time leadership position instead of bedside work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.