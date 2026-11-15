Sarasota’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to home care and telehealth. If you’re in healthcare and want flexibility, there’s a little bit of everything here right now.

Employer: MaxHealth

Location: Remote (must live in Florida, Sarasota area welcome)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hour

Telehealth MA role handling virtual visits Monday–Friday, 8–5. Great fit if you have 2+ years MA experience, strong computer/EMR skills, and prior tele-visit work (Healow preferred); bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Harmony United Psychiatric Care

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Independent Contractor (Outpatient)

Pay: $60–$70 per billable hour

Outpatient therapy for adults, teens, and kids 5+ with strong admin support and modern telehealth tools. You set your hours, can work up to 50% telemedicine, and focus on psychotherapy while the clinic handles the back office.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Travel contract (about 13–16 weeks)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts (7p–7a)

Pay: Around $1,916/week (package, per listing)

Night-shift CT Tech contract with day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), stipends for housing/meals if you qualify, and weekly or even daily pay. Ideal if you have 1+ year CT experience and want strong travel perks and support.

Employer: HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: PRN

Help patients regain independence in a 155-bed, award-winning hospital. PRN OT role focused on evaluations, treatment plans, and hands-on therapy, with access to HCA’s big benefits ecosystem and education support (benefit eligibility may vary).

Employer: HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: PRN

PRN X-ray tech role doing general, portable, trauma, OR, and fluoro studies in a highly rated hospital. Requires ARRT, Florida CRT license, and BLS, with access to HCA’s broader benefits and growth paths.

Employer: The Lakes Home Care

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Provide in-home personal care, vitals, mobility help, and light tasks following a set care plan. Offers a flexible schedule and competitive pay for HHAs who want steady one-on-one work in patients’ homes.

Employer: The Lakes Home Care

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Part-time

Similar HHA role with part-time hours you help design, focused on ADLs, safety, and home support. Good option if you want to pick up shifts around school, another job, or family needs.

Employer: Home Helpers Home Care of Sarasota

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Non-medical in-home care for seniors: personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, vision/dental, and mileage/performance incentives; CNA/HHA or experienced caregivers welcome.

Employer: Sapphire Shores Health and Rehab

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

LPN role in a rehab/long-term care setting with a focus on complex nursing skills, EHR documentation, and geriatric/dementia care. Great if you want broad hands-on experience and are comfortable with a Level 2 AHCA background check.

Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Sarasota

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Part-time

Leadership role for an RN overseeing clinical operations in private duty home care. You’ll handle assessments, plans of care, supervision, and AHCA compliance—good fit if you want a flexible, part-time leadership position instead of bedside work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.