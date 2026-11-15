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Sarasota
📋 Sarasota FL Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Sarasota has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like healthcare, property management, or resort vibes. All of these are full-time and office-based.
Administrative Assistant II – Emergency Care Center
- Employer: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
- Location: Sarasota, FL (hospital Emergency Care Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Support a large, fast-paced hospital department and multiple leaders. You’ll handle phones, visitors, projects, and advanced computer work; 3+ years admin experience and a high school diploma/GED required.
Guest Services Coordinator – RV Resort Office
- Employer: Sun Communities & Sun Outdoors
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15/hour
- Front office role at an RV resort: greet guests, handle reservations, payments, and general admin. Comes with strong benefits, daily pay option, and lots of guest interaction; 2+ years admin experience and a valid driver’s license required.
Office Manager & Bookkeeper
- Employer: HH Staffing Services (temp-to-hire for a local client)
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time, Temp-to-Hire
- Salary: $25/hour
- Mix of office management + bookkeeping (AP/AR, reconciliations, reports) in a Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:00pm schedule. Great if you have 3+ years bookkeeping/office management and are strong with Excel and Outlook.
Scheduling Assistant – Home Health (Sarasota Office)
- Employer: Take Care Home Health
- Location: Sarasota, FL (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Support the Scheduling Department that coordinates in-home caregivers. Fast-paced, detail-heavy admin role with reports, schedule updates, and on-call support; needs strong Microsoft Office skills, customer service, and comfort under pressure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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