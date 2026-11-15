Sarasota has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like healthcare, property management, or resort vibes. All of these are full-time and office-based.

Employer: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Location: Sarasota, FL (hospital Emergency Care Center)

(hospital Emergency Care Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support a large, fast-paced hospital department and multiple leaders. You’ll handle phones, visitors, projects, and advanced computer work; 3+ years admin experience and a high school diploma/GED required.

Employer: Sun Communities & Sun Outdoors

Sun Communities & Sun Outdoors Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15/hour

Front office role at an RV resort: greet guests, handle reservations, payments, and general admin. Comes with strong benefits, daily pay option, and lots of guest interaction; 2+ years admin experience and a valid driver’s license required.

Employer: HH Staffing Services (temp-to-hire for a local client)

(temp-to-hire for a local client) Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time, Temp-to-Hire

Salary: $25/hour

Mix of office management + bookkeeping (AP/AR, reconciliations, reports) in a Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:00pm schedule. Great if you have 3+ years bookkeeping/office management and are strong with Excel and Outlook.

Employer: Take Care Home Health

Location: Sarasota, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support the Scheduling Department that coordinates in-home caregivers. Fast-paced, detail-heavy admin role with reports, schedule updates, and on-call support; needs strong Microsoft Office skills, customer service, and comfort under pressure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.