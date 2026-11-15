Sarasota’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are staffing up for both locals and tourists. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Handles hot bar, salad bar, and prepared foods with a focus on recipes, food quality, and sanitation. Good fit if you like a fast pace, natural foods, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Pura Vida Miami

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Cook from set recipes in a busy, health-focused concept and keep your station clean and organized. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounted meals, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sassy Hair on Siesta Key

Location: Siesta Key / Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time or seasonal (20–40 hrs/week)

Full-time or seasonal (20–40 hrs/week) Pay: $35,000–$75,000/year

Busy, tourist-heavy salon looking for a nail tech for manicures, pedicures, and gel services, especially Mon, Tue, Fri, Sun. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discount, tools provided, flexible schedule.

Employer: Selva Grill

Location: Downtown Sarasota, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Evening-only, dinner service starting at 4 pm. You’ll greet guests, manage reservations and seating (OpenTable experience pays more), and enjoy a flexible schedule and employee discount.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Mix of cooking, light bakery work, and counter service. Good if you like both back-of-house prep and friendly customer interaction in a clean, organized setting.

Employer: Serenoa Golf Club

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Daytime-focused golf club kitchen (currently closes at 6 pm) serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wraps. Weekends are a must; includes employee discount and a more relaxed, golf-course vibe.

Employer: divan turkish cuisine

Location: Sarasota, FL 34231

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Fine-dining style line cook role with focus on quality, presentation, and night shifts. Great if you have at least a year of cooking experience and want to help with menu ideas and catering.

Employer: Eleni's Pizza Works

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.00/hour

Fast-casual, family-friendly pizza spot looking for an experienced grill/prep cook. Offers set weekly schedule, employee discount, flexible schedule, and cross-training across stations.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.