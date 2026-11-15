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Sarasota
🍽️ Sarasota Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Sarasota’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are staffing up for both locals and tourists. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now.
Prepared Foods Cook / Food Production (Part Time)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour (experience-based)
- Handles hot bar, salad bar, and prepared foods with a focus on recipes, food quality, and sanitation. Good fit if you like a fast pace, natural foods, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.
Line Cook
- Employer: Pura Vida Miami
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Cook from set recipes in a busy, health-focused concept and keep your station clean and organized. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounted meals, and growth opportunities.
Nail Technician (Full Time or Seasonal)
- Employer: Sassy Hair on Siesta Key
- Location: Siesta Key / Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time or seasonal (20–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $35,000–$75,000/year
- Busy, tourist-heavy salon looking for a nail tech for manicures, pedicures, and gel services, especially Mon, Tue, Fri, Sun. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discount, tools provided, flexible schedule.
HOST / HOSTESS (Selva Grill Downtown)
- Employer: Selva Grill
- Location: Downtown Sarasota, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
- Evening-only, dinner service starting at 4 pm. You’ll greet guests, manage reservations and seating (OpenTable experience pays more), and enjoy a flexible schedule and employee discount.
Cook, Food Service & Bakery Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Not specified (in-person)
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour
- Mix of cooking, light bakery work, and counter service. Good if you like both back-of-house prep and friendly customer interaction in a clean, organized setting.
Line Cook/Prep Cook
- Employer: Serenoa Golf Club
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour
- Daytime-focused golf club kitchen (currently closes at 6 pm) serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wraps. Weekends are a must; includes employee discount and a more relaxed, golf-course vibe.
Line Cook/Prep Cook
- Employer: divan turkish cuisine
- Location: Sarasota, FL 34231
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour
- Fine-dining style line cook role with focus on quality, presentation, and night shifts. Great if you have at least a year of cooking experience and want to help with menu ideas and catering.
Grill/Prep Cook
- Employer: Eleni's Pizza Works
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$19.00/hour
- Fast-casual, family-friendly pizza spot looking for an experienced grill/prep cook. Offers set weekly schedule, employee discount, flexible schedule, and cross-training across stations.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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