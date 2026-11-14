Sarasota’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to medical training and even aviation. Here are several local roles where you can teach, mentor, and help people grow.

Employer: Paul Mitchell Schools

Paul Mitchell Schools Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is the first stop for future cosmetology students, guiding them from first inquiry through enrollment and into career placement. Good fit if you have a sales background, love a fast-paced, goal-driven environment, and want to help people start beauty careers.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support residency and fellowship programs, working closely with program administrators and hospital leadership. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in business/education/healthcare, know GME or ACGME processes, and want a role that mixes program management, accreditation, and staff supervision with strong benefits.

Employer: The Learning Cottage at Palmer Ranch

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development, tuition reimbursement

Teach 3-year-olds in an award-winning preschool that’s been voted Sarasota’s Best Preschool since 2013. Great for someone with a big heart, patience, and creativity who wants a positive, family-like work environment.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sarasota, FL (KSRQ) with possible work at KSPG and KPIE

with possible work at and Type: Contract

Pay: $19.00 – $30.00 per hour (CFI: $19/hr, CFII: $30/hr)

(CFI: $19/hr, CFII: $30/hr) Hours: About 1–20 hours per week, flexible schedule

Provide flight and classroom instruction in single- and multi-engine aircraft, including IFR training. Best for current CFIs/CFIIs who want flexible hours and enjoy helping new pilots build skills and confidence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sarasota schools and training programs are growing, and doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.