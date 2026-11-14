Sarasota’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or fast-paced office coordination. Here are a few strong picks hiring right in Sarasota.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Sarasota, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.61 – $23.41 per hour (bonus eligible)

(bonus eligible) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

This is a good fit if you want to start a warehouse career with a large, stable Fortune 500 company. You’ll run a stand-up forklift, build and wrap pallets, use RF scanners, and keep the warehouse clean and safe.

Employer: Integrity Express Logistics

Integrity Express Logistics Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Work in a fast-paced office setting helping keep freight moving on time. You’ll schedule pickups, dispatch trucks, handle calls and emails, and support a Logistics Account Executive, with paid training, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Help get online and in-store orders out the door by picking, staging, and loading products. You’ll use store tech and powered equipment (like forklifts and order pickers) while keeping a customer-first mindset.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.