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Sarasota
🚌 Sarasota transportation jobs with multiple hands-on roles
13 days ago
Sarasota has some solid hands-on transportation openings right now, from entry-level techs to specialized emergency vehicle work. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.
Automotive Senior Technician
- Employer: Tires Plus / Bridgestone Retail Operations
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.85 – $40.73/hour, flat-rate performance pay
- Work as the go-to tech for drivability and electrical issues while mentoring others. Day-one benefits, paid ASE certifications, paid vacation/holidays, and a flexible schedule make this a strong career move for experienced techs.
Automotive Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Tires Plus / Bridgestone Retail Operations
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time (entry level)
- Pay: $14.37 – $22.45/hour
- Great starter role if you’re learning the trade—oil changes, tires, basic repairs, and road tests with full training. Benefits start day one, plus company-paid ASE certifications and tool discounts.
Portable Toilet Service Driver / Route Technician
- Employer: Griffin Waste of Sarasota
- Location: Sarasota, FL & surrounding areas
- Type: Part-time/variable hours (on the road)
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour
- Drive local routes, service portable toilets, and work outdoors with a flexible schedule. Family-run company, paid training, and all safety gear provided—good fit if you’re reliable and like working independently.
Police and Emergency Vehicle Technician
- Employer: Aebi Schmidt Group
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Hourly, regular employee
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Help build and upfit police and emergency vehicles—install lights, wiring, cages, and more. Comes with hands-on training, growth paths, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, and more).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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