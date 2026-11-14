Sarasota has some solid hands-on transportation openings right now, from entry-level techs to specialized emergency vehicle work. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tires Plus / Bridgestone Retail Operations

Tires Plus / Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.85 – $40.73/hour , flat-rate performance pay

, flat-rate performance pay Work as the go-to tech for drivability and electrical issues while mentoring others. Day-one benefits, paid ASE certifications, paid vacation/holidays, and a flexible schedule make this a strong career move for experienced techs.

Employer: Tires Plus / Bridgestone Retail Operations

Tires Plus / Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time (entry level)

(entry level) Pay: $14.37 – $22.45/hour

Great starter role if you’re learning the trade—oil changes, tires, basic repairs, and road tests with full training. Benefits start day one, plus company-paid ASE certifications and tool discounts.

Employer: Griffin Waste of Sarasota

Location: Sarasota, FL & surrounding areas

Type: Part-time/variable hours (on the road)

Part-time/variable hours (on the road) Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour

Drive local routes, service portable toilets, and work outdoors with a flexible schedule. Family-run company, paid training, and all safety gear provided—good fit if you’re reliable and like working independently.

Employer: Aebi Schmidt Group

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Hourly, regular employee

Hourly, regular employee Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Help build and upfit police and emergency vehicles—install lights, wiring, cages, and more. Comes with hands-on training, growth paths, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.