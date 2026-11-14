Sarasota’s sales scene is hot right now, especially in auto and financial services. If you’re good with people and like performance-based pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dimmitt Automotive Group

Dimmitt Automotive Group Location: Sarasota, FL 34236

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $150,000 per year

Sell ultra-luxury vehicles at Bentley Sarasota, handling the full sales process with high-end clients. Role is senior-level with required prior new-car sales experience, and comes with subsidized health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, EAP, and employee discounts.

Employer: Sunset Automotive Group

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based (aggressive commission-against-draw plan)

Join a high-performing luxury sales team selling a fast-growing brand with strong traffic and factory training. You’ll work appointments and walk-ins, close deals, and build repeat business, with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Acorn Management Partners

Location: Sarasota, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $900 per week

Make high-volume outbound calls to financial advisors, follow scripts, qualify leads, and log everything in a CRM. This role offers hands-on training, long-term growth potential, 401(k) and 401(k) match, and is ideal if you’re resilient, organized, and comfortable in a faith-based, values-driven workplace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours, commission, and growth paths are in each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.