Sarasota’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from senior care to specialty clinics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Mission Pet Health (Dr. Nina’s Animal Hospital)

Mission Pet Health (Dr. Nina’s Animal Hospital) Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $16–$25/hour

Small-animal hospital with advanced surgery and diagnostics, 4.7-star Google rating, and a tight-knit team. Use your full CVT skillset, mentor others, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE support, and discounted vet care for your own pets.

Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Location: Sarasota, FL – Research Cattlemen

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

RN role leading oncology clinical trials at a nationally recognized research group. Mix of direct patient impact and study coordination, with tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and comprehensive benefits in a large, research-driven network.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Sarasota, FL – Arietta & Sarabella Senior Living

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00–$51.00/hour

Full-time SLP split between two senior communities, Monday–Friday with no weekends or holidays. One-on-one, functional-based treatment plus strong perks: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO with rollover, CEUs, licensure reimbursement, and a quarterly bonus tied to clinic growth.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Skilled nursing LPN role with a large, long-established company. Provide hands-on care, supervise CNAs, and work with a multidisciplinary team focused on helping residents reach their highest level of well-being.

Employer: Brookdale Sarasota Midtown

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay depends on experience; eligible for annual bonus

Lead clinical operations for a 94-unit assisted living and memory care community. Includes a structured 6-week orientation, tuition reimbursement, full benefits, 401(k), PTO, and bonus potential, ideal for an experienced LPN/RN ready for leadership.

Employer: Envision Eye Specialists

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: PRN (as needed), on-site

Pay: Negotiable

Ambulatory surgery center role focused only on ophthalmology, cataracts, and plastics. Good fit if you like focused, detail-heavy cases; offers 401(k), health and dental insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Envision Eye Specialists

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Part-time, potential full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

RN role in an eye-focused ambulatory surgery center with cataract and plastics cases only. Great if you want OR work without a hospital schedule, with the possibility to grow into full-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sarasota employers are growing and often have room to shape roles for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.