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🏥 Sarasota Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Leadership Roles
Sarasota’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from senior care to specialty clinics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
Certified Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Mission Pet Health (Dr. Nina’s Animal Hospital)
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $16–$25/hour
Small-animal hospital with advanced surgery and diagnostics, 4.7-star Google rating, and a tight-knit team. Use your full CVT skillset, mentor others, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE support, and discounted vet care for your own pets.
Registered Nurse Clinical Research Coordinator III
- Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
- Location: Sarasota, FL – Research Cattlemen
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)
RN role leading oncology clinical trials at a nationally recognized research group. Mix of direct patient impact and study coordination, with tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and comprehensive benefits in a large, research-driven network.
Speech Language Pathologist (Senior Living Split)
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Sarasota, FL – Arietta & Sarabella Senior Living
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35.00–$51.00/hour
Full-time SLP split between two senior communities, Monday–Friday with no weekends or holidays. One-on-one, functional-based treatment plus strong perks: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO with rollover, CEUs, licensure reimbursement, and a quarterly bonus tied to clinic growth.
LPN – Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Skilled nursing LPN role with a large, long-established company. Provide hands-on care, supervise CNAs, and work with a multidisciplinary team focused on helping residents reach their highest level of well-being.
LPN Director of Nursing – Assisted Living & Memory Care
- Employer: Brookdale Sarasota Midtown
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base pay depends on experience; eligible for annual bonus
Lead clinical operations for a 94-unit assisted living and memory care community. Includes a structured 6-week orientation, tuition reimbursement, full benefits, 401(k), PTO, and bonus potential, ideal for an experienced LPN/RN ready for leadership.
Surgical Technician – Ophthalmology (PRN)
- Employer: Envision Eye Specialists
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: PRN (as needed), on-site
- Pay: Negotiable
Ambulatory surgery center role focused only on ophthalmology, cataracts, and plastics. Good fit if you like focused, detail-heavy cases; offers 401(k), health and dental insurance, and paid time off.
Registered Nurse – Ambulatory Surgery (Ophthalmology)
- Employer: Envision Eye Specialists
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Part-time, potential full-time, on-site
- Pay: Not listed
RN role in an eye-focused ambulatory surgery center with cataract and plastics cases only. Great if you want OR work without a hospital schedule, with the possibility to grow into full-time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sarasota employers are growing and often have room to shape roles for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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