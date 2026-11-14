Sarasota’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and local hotels, cafes, and hospitals are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Here are several solid options in Sarasota, FL if you enjoy food service or hotel life.

Employer: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL Type: Part-time (PRN)

Salary: Not listed

Prepares hot and cold meals for patients, cafeteria, and catering using standard and cook-chill equipment. Great fit if you have prior cook experience, can work weekends/holidays, and want steady hospital kitchen work with clear recipes and systems.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL Type: Listed as Internship (leadership role)

Listed as (leadership role) Salary: Competitive pay + quarterly bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Lead shifts, coach the team, and keep food quality and service on point in a busy bakery-café. Comes with strong perks like free on-shift meals, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth paths into higher leadership.

Employer: Golden Host Resort

Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $60,000 per year

Hands-on manager role at an 80-room independent hotel—no corporate playbook, lots of ownership. You’ll run shifts, lead front desk staff, coordinate with housekeeping and maintenance, and handle guest issues directly, including nights/weekends when needed.

Employer: Golden Host Resort

Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL Type: Full-time or Part-time (night shift)

Full-time or Part-time (night shift) Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Overnight front desk role combining guest service with basic accounting. You’ll manage late check-ins, run daily financial audits, prepare reports, and keep the property safe and calm during the night shift.

Employer: Aloft Sarasota

Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk position at a modern, branded hotel focused on guest experience and local tips. You’ll handle check-ins, answer questions about the area, solve guest issues, and support other departments while keeping service upbeat and professional.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.