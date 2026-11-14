Sarasota’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line customer roles. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Work in a full-service salon inside Ulta doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and more. You’ll build a loyal guest list, hit weekly sales goals, and stay on top of new beauty trends with strong training and support.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

At or above local minimum wage (exact rate not listed) Why it’s interesting: Lead the sales floor, help with ear piercings, and keep the store looking “Insta-ready.” Good fit if you love accessories, trends, and want leadership experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 4381 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233

Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)

(mid and closing shifts) Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives Why it’s interesting: Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics while keeping displays stocked and sharp. Comes with access to Walmart’s education program, store discounts, and a wide benefits package for eligible staff.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Sarasota, FL (UTC Mall)

Type: Part-time, hourly, non-exempt

Pay: $15.50/hour (posted rate)

(posted rate) Why it’s interesting: Classic fashion retail role where you greet shoppers, style outfits, keep the floor looking great, and promote the H&M app and loyalty. Includes employee discounts across H&M Group brands and access to global development opportunities.

Employer: Curaleaf

Curaleaf Location: 1435 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239

Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week, weekends preferred)

Pay: $15/hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-of-house role in a cannabis dispensary, helping customers choose products, handling transactions, and keeping the store running smoothly. Offers growth paths, discounts, PTO, and benefits for eligible employees in a fast-growing industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.