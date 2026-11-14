undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sarasota
🛒 Sarasota Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Retail Roles
13 days ago
Sarasota’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line customer roles. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Elite Stylist – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Work in a full-service salon inside Ulta doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and more. You’ll build a loyal guest list, hit weekly sales goals, and stay on top of new beauty trends with strong training and support.
Part-Time Manager – Claire’s
- Employer: Claire’s
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: At or above local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Lead the sales floor, help with ear piercings, and keep the store looking “Insta-ready.” Good fit if you love accessories, trends, and want leadership experience without a full-time schedule.
Entertainment Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter #2459
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4381 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
- Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
- Why it’s interesting: Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics while keeping displays stocked and sharp. Comes with access to Walmart’s education program, store discounts, and a wide benefits package for eligible staff.
H&M Sales Advisor – The Mall at University Town Center
- Employer: H&M
- Location: Sarasota, FL (UTC Mall)
- Type: Part-time, hourly, non-exempt
- Pay: $15.50/hour (posted rate)
- Why it’s interesting: Classic fashion retail role where you greet shoppers, style outfits, keep the floor looking great, and promote the H&M app and loyalty. Includes employee discounts across H&M Group brands and access to global development opportunities.
Retail Sales Associate – Curaleaf
- Employer: Curaleaf
- Location: 1435 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week, weekends preferred)
- Pay: $15/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Front-of-house role in a cannabis dispensary, helping customers choose products, handling transactions, and keeping the store running smoothly. Offers growth paths, discounts, PTO, and benefits for eligible employees in a fast-growing industry.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.