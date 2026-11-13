🚧 Detours on Oak & Laurel St. entrances off U.S. 301

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is closing two road entrances east of U.S. 301 in Sarasota for turnout reconstruction. Only the east-side entrances are affected.

Laurel Street closure

Closed: Sun evening, Nov. 15 – Tue morning, Nov. 17

Detour: From U.S. 301, turn right onto S. Payne Parkway, then left at Payne Parkway, then left onto Laurel St. Continue on Laurel back to U.S. 301.

Oak Street closure

Closed: Tue evening, Nov. 17 – Thu morning, Nov. 19

Detour: From U.S. 301, turn right onto S. Payne Parkway, then left at Payne Parkway, then left onto Morrill St. Continue on Morrill back to U.S. 301.

Weather or other issues may change this schedule. Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution, or choose another route.

For real-time traffic updates, visit https://fl511.com/.